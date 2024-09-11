SP Asset Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SP Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 30.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 38,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

