SP Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SP Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average of $143.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 0.84. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,098 shares of company stock worth $63,102,307. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.03.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

