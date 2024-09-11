SP Asset Management LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SP Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,881,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,550,000 after acquiring an additional 353,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.98 and its 200-day moving average is $245.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

