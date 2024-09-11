SP Asset Management LLC Takes $3.32 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $465.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $440.62 and a one year high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $544.42 and its 200 day moving average is $561.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

