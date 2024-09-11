SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.84. 82,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 250,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a market cap of $713.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 20.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 41,832 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 328,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

