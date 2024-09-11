SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,947,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 4,145,739 shares.The stock last traded at $29.80 and had previously closed at $29.69.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,024,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.