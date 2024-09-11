SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after buying an additional 509,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $139.05 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.46.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

