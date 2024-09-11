Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 14,598 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 11.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 155,103 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

