Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 202 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 0.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.