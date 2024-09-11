Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Dustin Hamilton Sells 1,997 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $198,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dustin Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Dustin Hamilton sold 5,097 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $519,894.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

