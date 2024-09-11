Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,364 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $57,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $23,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 398,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 297,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $13,840,000.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,939 shares of company stock worth $12,571,295. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $104.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

