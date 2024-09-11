Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Standard Bank Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Standard Bank Group stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

