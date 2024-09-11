STAR Financial Bank Acquires Shares of 7,921 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBMO. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 109,420 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBMO stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

