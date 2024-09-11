STAR Financial Bank Acquires Shares of 9,937 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $308,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IBMQ opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

