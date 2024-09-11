STAR Financial Bank Buys New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. STAR Financial Bank owned 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMR opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $25.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.