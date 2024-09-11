STAR Financial Bank Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

STAR Financial Bank lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,695,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.93 and a 200-day moving average of $174.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.