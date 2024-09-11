STAR Financial Bank Has $599,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

STAR Financial Bank cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,694 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 30.1% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 391.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 38,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

