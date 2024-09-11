STAR Financial Bank Sells 219 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

STAR Financial Bank cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 80,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $334.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.09 and its 200-day moving average is $343.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

