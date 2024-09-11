STAR Financial Bank Sells 3,613 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

STAR Financial Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VB opened at $222.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
