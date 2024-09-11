STAR Financial Bank Sells 470 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

STAR Financial Bank lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $539.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $574.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.66.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
