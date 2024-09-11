Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,090,654,000 after buying an additional 260,489 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $529,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,010 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

