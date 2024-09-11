Steem Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $80.33 million and $14.97 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,263.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.37 or 0.00582479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00106824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.00300150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00031841 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00084463 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,197,582 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

