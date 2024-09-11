Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of STRL stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 533,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.