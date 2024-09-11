Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of STRL stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.