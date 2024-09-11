Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September 11th (AVNW, AZN, DLNG, EPC, EPM, GME, ICLR, INFY, JD, LMNR)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 11th:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

