StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

2U Stock Down 26.8 %

Institutional Trading of 2U

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. 2U has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $135.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $574,615.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of 2U by 232.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 252,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271,133 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of 2U by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

