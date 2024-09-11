StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.52 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.50.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
