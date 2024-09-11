StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGENFree Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.52 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGENGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGENFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

