Studio Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,571 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $681,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.