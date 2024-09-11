Studio Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,248 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,364,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,995 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,812.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 942,163 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 119.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,528,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after acquiring an additional 830,797 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,450,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $31.66.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

