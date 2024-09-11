Studio Investment Management LLC Acquires 891 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.1% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $169.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

