Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 11,655 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,063,000. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,108,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 83,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,775,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

