Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,395,000 after buying an additional 649,857 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,305,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,087,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 955,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 357,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 918,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after buying an additional 73,007 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DISV stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

