Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 4,725 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,914,000 after buying an additional 72,457 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,734.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 120,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 117,955 shares during the last quarter.

BILS stock opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

