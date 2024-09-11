Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 84 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,812,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99,461 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,586,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $181.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.19. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

