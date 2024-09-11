Studio Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 124,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 260.0% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 29,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $275.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.97.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

