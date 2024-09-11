Studio Investment Management LLC Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,322,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after buying an additional 406,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

