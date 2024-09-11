Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $247.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

