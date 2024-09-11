Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 214.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.41.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.8 %

ACN opened at $347.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.63. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.