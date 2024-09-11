Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $43,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,950.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

SPH stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.44. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $254.61 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPH

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 52.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.