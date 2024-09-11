SUNDOG (SUNDOG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $298.64 Million

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, SUNDOG has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SUNDOG has a market cap of $298.64 million and approximately $159.38 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUNDOG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG launched on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,530,454 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.28061876 USD and is down -10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $155,774,022.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

