Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Up 3.8%

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 2,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 31,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Super Hi International Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Hi International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at about $689,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Hi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Hi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

