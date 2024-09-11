Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Up 3.8%

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 2,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 31,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.
Super Hi International Trading Up 3.8 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71.
Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Super Hi International Company Profile
Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.
