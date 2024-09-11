Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $425.47 and last traded at $414.75. 1,858,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,388,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $693.00 to $438.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $950.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $790.00.

The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $647.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $810.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.4% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.



Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

