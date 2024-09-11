Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Judith Swales Buys 2,667 Shares

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) insider Judith Swales acquired 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$17.11 ($11.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,619.04 ($30,412.69).

Super Retail Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35.

Super Retail Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Super Retail Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.69. Super Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Super Retail Group Company Profile

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

