Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Down to $33.49

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.49, but opened at $32.71. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 260,320 shares changing hands.

SUPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 177,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 330,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 205.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 65,880 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,685,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,854,000 after acquiring an additional 142,551 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

