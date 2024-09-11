Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sylvania Platinum Trading Down 14.1 %

LON:SLP traded down GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 42 ($0.55). 13,130,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,856. Sylvania Platinum has a 12-month low of GBX 41.10 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £109.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.96, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 15.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.02.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

