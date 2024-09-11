Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Sylvania Platinum Trading Down 14.1 %
LON:SLP traded down GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 42 ($0.55). 13,130,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,856. Sylvania Platinum has a 12-month low of GBX 41.10 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £109.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.96, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 15.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.02.
Sylvania Platinum Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sylvania Platinum
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.