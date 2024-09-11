Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Up 2.4%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.42. 315,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,553,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Symbotic Trading Up 8.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $69,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $69,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,358. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Symbotic by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Symbotic by 1,347.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,568,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

