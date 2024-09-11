T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $196.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.82 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $229.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 135,969 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.59, for a total value of $23,874,796.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,479,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,905,073,640.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 135,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.59, for a total transaction of $23,874,796.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,479,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,905,073,640.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 975,885 shares of company stock worth $175,641,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

