Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Up 8.8%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89. 573,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 705,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TNGX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 274.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,643.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $982,183.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,643.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $867,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,926,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,670,051. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,752,642 shares of company stock valued at $17,563,385 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

