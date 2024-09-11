TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 5,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 121,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $682.82 million, a P/E ratio of -95.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TechTarget by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

