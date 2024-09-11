Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Teck Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TECK. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

