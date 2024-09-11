Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Gap Up to $7.90

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $8.29. Teekay shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 86,748 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a market cap of $746.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teekay by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Teekay by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 66,726 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Teekay by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teekay by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 449,307 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

